Larry Wayne Crabtree, Rockwood

Larry Wayne Crabtree, age 78, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully at his home on August 4, 2022, surrounded by his wife and family. Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Sewell and Lillie Crabtree; many aunts and uncles, and his grandson, Matthew. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Adele; son, Matthew (Kelly), daughter Tracie (Cory); grandchildren, Kimberlee (Cody), Jacob, Zoe, and Nichole; great-grandchildren, Greyson, Matthew, and Maislee; and lifelong best friend, Jr. Henderson. He is also survived by many other relatives including uncle, Charles Crabtree; brothers and sisters, Steve, Darrell, Susie, Rita, Arlene, and Kathy; several nieces and nephews; and many friends (including the back-room card players).

Dad was a lifelong resident of Rockwood and graduate of Rockwood High School and the TN Fire School of Murfreesboro. He was a member of the TN National Guard (Rockwood Post), and a career Firefighter with the Rockwood Fire Department. Dad was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. He and Mom enjoyed gardening, camping, and rides through the local mountains, the Smokies, and the Blue Ridge Parkway. Dad enjoyed watching sports (the Vols, the Titans, and the Braves) and his Fox News. He loved the fire service, serving over 40 years, first as a firefighter with RFD until an illness forced him to leave the career side. After an extended period of absence, he came back and served as the volunteer Assistant Fire Chief, helping to mentor and train new firefighters. He was also a founding member of West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department, where he designed, or helped design and build, all three fire stations of WRCVFD. He served on the Board of Directors with the fire department, and was involved with many truck and equipment purchases, which helped build WRCVFD into the department it is today. He enjoyed his grandchildren the most, taking them on travels, camping, and adventures whenever he could, from trips all the way to Wyoming and other western states, or just a trip to Rural King. Any time he could spend with them, he loved. He cherished the arrival of his first great-grandchildren, twin boys born this past December, and a great-granddaughter who is on the way.

Counted out several times over the last 40 years, he always managed a comeback. But time catches up to us all, no matter how big of a hero you are. Dad didn’t want any services, he said they were a waste of time and money, but a Celebration of Life will be announced by our family and held at a later date. Dad died the way he lived, on his own terms. “Godspeed Dad!”

