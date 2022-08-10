Larry Jeter, 75

Larry Jeter, age 75, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, retiring from the military after serving our country for 29 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ and was a bus driver for Oak Ridge Schools for many years.

Survivors include loving wife of 47 years, Margaret Jeter; daughters, Carisa Rhodey & husband, Jason, and Connie Baker & husband, Kenny.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday, August 12, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary with funeral services to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 10 am Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

