Larry Holland, Oak Ridge

Larry Holland, 78, of Oak Ridge passed away on August 12, 2022, surrounded by his children. Larry was beloved throughout the community for his outgoing personality and infectious laugh. He never met a stranger. Many people called him “Dad”. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved visiting thrift shops and was an avid reader.

Larry is joyfully reunited with his wife Sandra Holland. He was a proud father to L. Matthew Holland, Breanna Holland, Dynisha Holland, and Dr. Leona “Lee” Holland Skipper. He was a loving grandfather to James, Bella, and Mary Alice Holland. He was excited to be soon welcoming Dynisha’s son, Ma’Khai. He also leaves behind a host of friends and family members who played very important roles in his life.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 16th from 5:00 – 6:00 pm with funeral service beginning at 6:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs.

