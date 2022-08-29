Kory Robert Jones, 29

Kory Robert Jones was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and uncle. He was the best surprise, born on August 11th, 1993 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Kory grew to be a strong-willed and bold man. He was always quick to help, to challenge, and to make you laugh. He loved his family and God fiercely and will be especially remembered as an amazing dad and uncle. Kory passed from this earth to the peace of Heaven on August 22nd, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Cassidy, and daughter, Ella Grace, his parents, Vernon and Sherry, his sister, Krisheena (Larry and Annslee), and his brothers, Kristopher (Kelly, Vern, and Maddie) and Kody (Brynda, Demi, Lucas, and Ben), and grandparents, Jerry and Kay Plumley, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Arch “Monty” and Judy Jones, Wanda “G-Ma” and Carl Burleson, Anita Hawkins, and his great grandmother, Grace Baker. He is forever in our hearts.

A memorial service for Kory will be held on Sunday, August 28th at Highland View Church of Christ at 138 Providence Road in Oak Ridge. Receiving of Friends will begin at 5:00 pm, followed by the service at 6:15 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help care for his final arrangements, as well as his wife and daughter during this difficult time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jones family.

