Kingston Police Report Vandalism at Local Church

On 08/04/22 and 08/13/22, the Kingston Police Department has taken reports of vandalism at the Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship located at 2005 Kingston Hwy.

A person or persons broke into the church and vandalized the building each time. A substantial amount damage was done to the church.

The Kingston Police Department is investigating and attempting to review video footage. The Kingston Police Department would appreciate the assistance of the public if anyone has any information on these incidents. If anyone has information, please call Central Dispatch at 865-354-8045.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

