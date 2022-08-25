Kingston Police Department Warns of Phone Scam

The Kingston Police Department has received complaints of a scam where a person is identifying themselves as a police officer with our agency and the phone number is showing up as the phone number for our agency, 865-376-2081.

The Kingston Police Department will never call you asking for money or any personal information.

We want to make the public aware of this scam. If you have any question, whether it is one of our officers or not, you can call our office at 865-376-2081, Monday – Friday from 8am till 430 pm. Outside of these hours, please call Roane Central Dispatch at 865-354-8045 and they will get you in touch with one of our officers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

