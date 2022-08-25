Kenneth (Kenny) Wayne Lemons, Petros

Kenneth (Kenny) Wayne Lemons, age 64, passed away on August 24, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1958.

He is preceded in death by his father James (J.B.) Lemons; brothers Eddie and Don Lemons; brother-in-law Johnny Bowlin; son-in-law Jack Gregg; grandson Jakob Gregg, Tonya Lawson, and Becky Gilmore.

He is survived by his mother Betty Lemons; son Jeremy (Sally) Lemons; stepdaughter Tabby Gregg; bonus daughter Kristy Ogle; sister Karen (Terry) Lawon, Darlene Bowlin; brother Jamie Lemons; sister-in-law Angie and Cathy Lemons; grandchildren Angelica (Christian) Hooks, Ethan Lemons (Ryland Shipman), Jamison Lemons, and Bradly Miller; great-grandchildren Paisley and Everleigh and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends Jeff & Saw Adkisson, Randy Turpin, Ted Lowe, Gary Lively, Sandi Williams, Glenna Brandenburg, Amy Ogle, and Sherry Foster. Along with all his friends from the racing community.

Kenny loved anything to do with racing. He drove in the pony division at Spring City and Wartburg speedway in a baby blue/yellow mustang with the #33 on the side. Getting to spend time enjoying what he loved with his brothers, grandkids, and special friends is something he enjoyed every weekend. He was inducted into the Wartburg Speedway Hall of Fame in 2021. He cherished that moment until his last breath. Proud was an understatement! Well-known and well-loved by the racing community on and off the track!

The family will receive friends Friday, August 26, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Petros Cemetery behind the Church of God.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kenneth (Kenny) Wayne Lemons.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Kenny Lemons, of Petros, TN, please visit our flower store.

