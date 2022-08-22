Kayla “Katie Bug” Armes, 30, Lancing

Kayla “Katie Bug” Armes, age 30 of Lancing, TN, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her mamaw, Sibyl Armes; aunt, Tammy Howard; and special nurses: Linda Perry, Wilma McCann, and Nancy Armes.

She is survived by her parents, Renea and Chris Tompkins; grandparents, Reuben and Rita Armes, Linda Tompkins and Gary Tompkins; siblings, Megan Romero and John (Bailey) Tompkins; special nieces and nephews: Keylee Cooper, Jaxxon Winningham, Easton Tompkins, Jensen Tompkins, Madison Burchfield (Cameron Turner), Jacob Burchfield, Kylie Hawn, Amara Brooks, and Ellee Mae Turner; aunt, Robin Brooks and companion Kenny Williams, Jessica Tompkins and companion Jody Carter; uncle, Tracy Howard; many great uncles, aunts, and cousins. Special nurses, Linda Norris and Michelle Stanley. She also leaves behind a host of special “riding buddies” and special friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 22, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with the funeral to follow at 7:00 with Bro. Mitch Hawn officiating. The graveside service will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at the Old Potters Chapel Cemetery in Lancing, TN.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Kayla “Katie Bug” Armes, of Lancing, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

