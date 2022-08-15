June Webster Crass, 100, Carrollton, GA

June Webster Crass, age 100 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on August 12, 2022. She was born June 7, 1922, in Wheat, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Webster and Minnie Cofer Webster.

June worked as a machinist at Roane Hosiery, was a faithful member of Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee for 85 years, and sang in the church choir for over 50 years. She cherished the time she got to spend with her family and friends. June was an encouragement to everyone around her and was always willing to help in any way she could. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and quilting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, R.A. Crass; daughter-in-law, Connie Lee Crass; one brother; and three sisters.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons and daughter-in-law, Alford Crass and Ronnie & Evelyn Crass; daughter of her Heart, Ann & Richard Laugherty; grandchildren, Fred Crass, Tim Crass, Ruthan Drumm, Jennifer Reynolds, P.J. Crass, Casey Crass, Scott Crass, Matt Crass, Jessica Ammons, and Eva Cates; and a number of great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm with Minister Mason Goodman officiating. Burial at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Crass Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of June Webster Crass please visit our Sympathy Store.

