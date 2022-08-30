Joye Camille Fulson, Wartburg

Joye Camille Fulson, age 51 peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2022, surrounded by her devoted family. Joye was born on January 13, 1971, to Patricia & Ellis Lyles.

Joye never met a stranger and had love to give. She will always be remembered for the love she had to give for all of you. You always left her with a smile on her face. Also, by the love, she had for her children and grandchildren. No matter what it was, she always made it happen. She always enjoyed spending time with friends and family but most of all her grandchildren whom she loved watching playing in the yard.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; John & Anna Lou Miller and George & Mae Lyles; her parents Ellis (Buster) & Patricia Lyles; nieces Heather Terry & Whitley Terry; nephew Austin Terry.

She is survived by daughter & son-in-law Ambra & David York; son James Fulsom & Marrisa Ellison; daughter & son-in-law Camille & Ryan Jackson; grandchildren Hayley, Allen-Lee, Ethan, David, Nevach Nantz, Colt & Ashlan York, Hunter, Mason, Emma & Mia Jackson, Justin, Rylie & Maddie Fulson; sister Rita & Floyd Jackson and Kathy & Joe Turbill; nephews Jayden & Nathan Muarry, Shane & Tori Terry; nephew David Turbill; brother Darrel Lyles; nieces & nephew Jesse, Eric and Kristy; great nieces & nephews Bentley, Arla, Eisley, River, Souirsa, Shiloh and Logan and a host of extended family and friends.

The family has chosen cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.

The family is honored to serve the family of Joye Camille Fulsom.

