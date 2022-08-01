Joyce Ann Overton Duncan, Nashville (formerly of Oak Ridge)

On July 27th, Joyce Ann Overton Duncan was called to heaven while at Summit Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born on April 23, 1935, in Washington D.C., to Hubert Sr. and Opal Overton and is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School class of 1953. Joyce was a longtime resident of Oak Ridge, Tennessee before moving to McKendree Village in Nashville to be closer to her son’s family.

She served as a secretary at Central Baptist Church from 1953 to 1967 and again in 1985 until she retired in 2001. She enjoyed spending time and laughing with her family and friends. Additionally, she enjoyed attending church, music, playing the piano, singing in the church choir, baking, and growing her beloved roses. She loved to entertain and was known for her cheesecakes, homemade pizzas, and German chocolate and pecan pies. She loved her family and was a dedicated servant to the lord and the church community.



She is proceeded in death by her husband Edgar “Bud” Duncan of 27 years, her infant daughter Kathy, brother Hubert “Buddy” Overton, Jr., sister-in-law Julia Overton (Buddy), and sister Mary Lynn “Snook” Hicks (Charlie).

She is survived by her son Ken and daughter-in-law Maggi McLean Duncan along with her beloved grandson Neil, all of Nashville. She will also be missed dearly by her brother-in-law Charlie Hicks (Mary Lynn) of Knoxville, nephews Doug Hicks (Donna) of Louisville KY, Dave Hicks of Knoxville, Mitzi Overton Mayer (Richard) of Knoxville, Marti Overton of Oak Ridge; Mike Overton (Janet) of Gallatin, and her many cousins, great nieces, and great-nephews.



The receiving of friends and visitation will be held on August 6th from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm followed by the Celebration of Life at 12:30 pm at Central Baptist Church. Central Baptist is located at 130 Providence Road in Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to Central Baptist Church in her honor or your favorite charity.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joyce Ann, please visit our floral store.

