Johnny Lynn Quilliams Jr, Oak Ridge

Johnny Lynn Quilliams, Jr., age 42, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022.

He enjoyed mechanical work and spending time with his family.

Johnny is preceded in death by his parents Johnny Quilliams, Sr., and Earlene Quilliams; brother Joey Quilliams; and best friend Adam Melton.

He is survived by his life partner Terri Lalendorf; children Joseph Quilliams and Blu “Leeanah” McConnell; brother Jason Quilliams of Oak Ridge, sister Amanda Eaton (Jeff Eaton) of Oliver Springs; nieces Brittany Quilliams, Ashly Carroll, Savannah Jackson, Zoey Kimblin, Kinsley Early, and Bella Eaton; nephews Robert Carroll, Ethan Chaney, Lathan Chaney, Jayden Earley, Mason Quilliams, and Nolan Quilliams; special friends Misty Cox, Chelsea Schroer, and James “Boss” Silvey.

A Celebration of Life Potluck will be held on September 2, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The event will be held at:

Oak Ridge Marina Pavilion

697 Melton Lake Drive

Oak Ridge, TN 37890

*The family is asking that everyone bring their favorite dish and drinks to share.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Quilliams family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Johnny Lynn Quilliams, Jr., please visit our floral store.

