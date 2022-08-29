John Robert Carver, Oak Ridge, TN died August 27, 2022, at The Waters of Clinton, TN while under VA hospice care, after valiantly fighting multiple health issues including cancer, congestive heart failure, and diabetes.

Mr. Carver was born November 19, 1934, in Chattanooga, TN, and moved to Oak Ridge in 1944 with his mother and brothers joining his father who arrived in 1943. After graduating from Oak Ridge High School in 1952 and moving to Los Angeles, CA, he served as a sergeant with the United States Army Military Police during the Korean War era receiving an honorable discharge in 1963.

Mr. Carver attended UCLA in Los Angeles where he worked for Pacific Telephone-Bell, for over 27 years. As a manager with Pacific Telephone-Bell, he was honored to serve as president of the Telephone Pioneers of America. After taking early retirement in 1984, he started his own communications company, J and J Communications of Los Angeles, CA then, again, retired and moved to Sparks, NV where he resided until 2003, when, upon his marriage to Karen Reynolds Sherrod, he returned to Oak Ridge.

While living in Los Angeles, he coached Little League Baseball for several years, as well as competed in league bowling. He enjoyed square dancing, and traveling and was an accomplished do-it-yourselfer and remodeler. Mr. Carver was a member of the ‘43 Club of Oak Ridge.

He is survived by his wife Karen Reynolds Sherrod Carver, his daughters Dorothy Carver (Dale Dubulis) and Donna Cross of Sparks, NV, step-son Ken Schneider (Kirsten) of Springfield, OR, grandchildren Amanda Cross Cook (Cale), McKaila Cross, lan and Karl Schneider, great-grandchildren, Lillian Cook and Camden Cook. He is also survived by step-daughter Ashley Brouke Sherrod Swisher, Oak Ridge, TN, and step-son William Brett Sherrod (Karen) Stuart, FL.

Mr. Carver was predeceased by his parents, Gordon Lee Carver and Louise Gann Carver, brothers Gordon Lee Carver, Jr., and Donald Ray Carver.

Per Mr. Carver’s wishes, following cremation, there will be no memorial or funeral services. All arrangements are being handled by Mott-McKamey Funeral Home, of Oak Ridge (Formerly Martin’s Funeral Home).

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Robert Carver, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

