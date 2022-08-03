John Lewis Smith, Oak Ridge

John Lewis Smith age 75 of Oak Ridge, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Faith Promise Church. John was a veteran and Sgt. of the United States Army and served for 24 years. Throughout his life, he loved drawing and woodworking. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy and Ernest Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Elizabeth Smith of Oak Ridge; children, Cecelia Woods & husband Roy, Cheri Lutman, & Whitney Chisholm; 8 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Monday, August 8, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Zac Stephens officiating. John’s graveside will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors at graveside. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

