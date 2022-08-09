John Howard Mitchell Jr, 68

John Howard Mitchell, Jr, age 68, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy and the US Marines. He was a member of AMVETS Local Chapter #104 and served as the National Commander from 2013-2014. He was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Knoxville and an alumnus of Oak Ridge High School, Class of 1971.



Survivors include wife, Jeanne Thompson Mitchell; sons, John “Shon” Mitchell III, Christopher Mitchell and wife, Aimee; stepchildren, Steven Hall II & wife, Amanda, and Kristen’s Hall Rader & husband, Patrick; grandchildren, William Ethan Mitchell, Christopher Corbin Mitchell, Anderson Mitchell, Kinsley Rader, and Preston Rader; brother, Robert Mitchell; and several relatives & loved ones.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge at 1-800-227-2345 or https://donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=hopelodgenashville&ga.



Family and friends will meet at 12 pm EDT/11 am CDT Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Old Bon Air Cemetery in Sparta for graveside services. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

