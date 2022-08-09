John Glenn Seiber, Wartburg

John Glenn. Seiber, of Wartburg, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 24, 1962. He was an avid UT Football fan.

He is preceded in death by his parents Carvin & Maxie Seiber; sister Brenda Seiber and niece Tabitha Seiber.

He is survived by his sisters Helen (Dean) Wright of Oliver Springs and Carolyn Patty of Knoxville; brother Arville Seiber of Wartburg; nephews Shawn (Amy) Harris, John A. (Georgina) Harris, and Ian Patty of Knoxville, and a niece, Hannah

(Dustin) Patton.

The family will have a graveside service Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dean Wright officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John Glenn Seiber.

