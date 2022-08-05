Jessica Graham, 33

Our dearest Jessica Graham flew into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Aug. 3, 2022, and gave him one of her patented big Jessica hugs. Jessica’s smile lit up our lives. Her beautiful green eyes and smile as well as her kindness and sensitivity embodied who she was. Jessica was a 4-year letterman in softball at Clinton High School as well as a student leader in High School United Nations and Mock Trial. Jessica graduated from UT-Knoxville in 2012 with a BA in Creative Writing. Jessica loved to create and had an artistic flair at everything she did. She was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church and served in the Children’s Ministry, Women’s Ministry and Second Loves Clinton.

Jessica leaves behind her parents, Beverly and Robby Williams, Mike and Amy Graham, Siblings, Ashley Smith (Josh), Heather Jones (Garrett), Brady and Dylan Williams (Lexi), and Madison and Olivia Kelley. Grandparents, Aggie and Gary Hankins and Bobbie and Ronnie Williams, and many nieces and nephews and extended family. Special friend, Ralph McFarland and her beloved cats Bro and Honey.

A celebration of life will be held at Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Receiving of friends will be from 5-7 pm with a service to be held at 7 pm. Jessica loved the TN Volunteers and in her honor please wear your brightest colors, especially orange! In lieu of flowers, please donate to Second Loves Clinton at 777 Public Safety Drive, Clinton, TN, or Anderson County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 181, Clinton, TN 37717. Jessica’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the heroes that pulled her from the car and gave her every chance until EMS arrived. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

