Jerry Allen Isham “Hogman”, 83

Jerry Allen Isham “Hogman”, age 83, passed away on August 6th, 2022, and is now resting in peace waiting for the Lord’s return. He passed away at Roane Medical Center with his wife of 59 years and his two daughters by his side. He was born July 5th, 1939 in Midtown, Tennessee. Jerry attended Roane County High School and was a veteran of the US Navy. He worked at the Harriman Papermill for 23 ½ years. Jerry married Brenda Hampton on July 12, 1963, and together they had 4 children (one deceased at birth). He started, owned, and operated a family business in Midtown, TN. for 20 years was called Jerry’s Boat Sales. Jerry retired at 52 old and he and Brenda moved from Midtown to Rockwood. Jerry wrote, played, and sung his own country comedy songs for many years. Many knew him as the “Hogman” and he was a member of the songwriters association of Knoxville. He played and sung his songs at Ciderville, CTV, Bluebird Café in Nashville among other places. Jerry made CD’s of his work and loved to make a crowd laugh while he picked the guitar and sang. He also enjoyed fishing and time at the lake especially spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; George and Francis Isham, son; Rodney, brothers; Bob and Harold Isham, grandson; Andrew Goss, daughter-in-law; Kimberly Isham.

Survivors Include:

Wife: Brenda Hanpton Isham

Son: Timothy Isham (Julie)

Daughters: Melody Alkarim (David)

Cindy Isham

Brother: Phillip Isham

Grandchildren: Cassidy Cisson, Amelia Goss (Billy McAmis),

Angela Young, Dustin Isham, Charm Wyrick (Dylan),

Deseria Cates (Travis)

11 Great-grandchildren

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends Friday, August 12, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Ottis Ball and Rev. David Treadway officiating. Interment and Graveside service will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Jerry Allen Isham “Hogman’’.

