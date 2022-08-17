Jeremy Lynn Beard, Wartburg

Jeremy Lynn Beard, age 39 of Wartburg went home to be with his Heavenly Father on August 16, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1982.

His love has always been with the Lord and his church family at Macedonia Baptist Church. When talking with Jeremy he always found a way to talk about the Lord. He loved spending time on the lake camping with his loving wife and three boys. He always looked forward to going to work alongside his father, Jeff at Poor Boys Tire Shop. He had a passion for coon hunting. Whenever you would see Jeremy he would have a smile on his face, and making jokes, secretly plotting his next prank.

His laughter was contagious to all those around him. His heart was full of love, and it brought him great joy to help others. He was a loving and cherished father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Paul & Mae Beard and Roosevelt & Ruby Armes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years Dawn Beard and three sons Anthony (16), Hayden (14), and Cody (10); parents Jeff & Ella Beard; brothers Jeffery (Donita) Beard of Wartburg and Justin Beard and girlfriend Dawn of Jamestown; sisters Amy (Paul) Duncan of Wartburg; nieces & nephew Mattie & Lannie Beard, Gracie Shane & Allie Duncan, Macy & Makinley Beard, Arissa & Sara Ripley, and Ciara Vann and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Armes Chapel Church with Bro. Jeff Beard and Bro. Dennis Armes officiating. Interment will follow in the Armes Chapel Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jeremy Beard.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Jeremy Beard, of Wartburg, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

