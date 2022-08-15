Jennifer J. Cook, Oak Ridge

Jennifer J. Cook age 46 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on August 13, 2022, at the Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center. She was born on December 13, 1975, to Dennis Phillips and Linda Bolinger Rhea. A full obituary will be released shortly.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top with Rev. Danny Rhea officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 10:15 AM at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

