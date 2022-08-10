Jeffery Allen Oleson, Oliver Springs

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jeffery Allen Oleson who resided in Oliver Springs, Tennessee.

He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the age of 60 years old. Jeff will be terribly missed by his loved ones including his family, work family, and friends. He started his life with his mother, Charlotte White-Pengra, and his father, Ronald Oleson in Minnesota where he grew up with his siblings. He traveled next to Oregon and Washington State where he had 4 children he loved very much. He spent many years traveling to other states prior to setting in Oliver Springs.

Jeff had many interests and passions in his life. He was passionate about photography and thunderstorms. He was an associate member and photographer in the Smoky Mountain Submarine Veterans Base for many years building special friendships. He loved movies and tv shows mostly involving Science Fiction He was a goofball who loved his family and bonfire nights. Jeff loved finding excuses to set off fireworks at many events. He was the life of the party.

Preceded in death by Father, Ronald Oleson, and Stepfather, Edgar Pengra;

Grandparents and several Aunts and Uncles.

Jeff is survived by his children, Crystal Oleson (Smith), “JD” Jeffery Day Oleson, Chesley Oleson, and Morgan Oleson; many grandchildren; Mother, Charlotte Pengra, and Step-mother, Karen Oleson;

Siblings, Lorie Helms, Ronny Oleson, Tom Oleson, Michael Oleson, Charles Oleson, and Evie Oleson; Step-brothers and Stepsister;

Aunts and Uncles and numerous nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022, starting at 4:00 pm. Please contact the family for details.

To leave a note for Jeff’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Allen Oleson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

