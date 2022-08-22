Jeff Spradlin, Lancing

Jeff Spradlin, age 55, of Lancing entered the gates of Heaven at his home on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his father James Spradlin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Vicky Spradlin; daughter Autumn Spradlin & fiancée Karl Beck of Washington; mother Carolyn Spradlin of Wartburg; sister Renea (Tony) Richardson of Wartburg and a host of extended family and friends.

Jeff enjoyed playing pool and spending time with his family. He was employed with Kimball Chase in Rockwood for 30+ years. The family would like to express sincere gratitude for all the love and support shown by his billiard and work families.

The family is honoring Jeff’s wishes for cremation with no memorial services planned at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jeff Spradlin.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Jeff Spradlin of Lancing, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

