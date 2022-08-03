Jay D Garland Smith, 28, Powell

Jay D Garland Smith, age 28 of Powell, TN passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1994. He was of Baptist Faith. Jay is preceded in death by parents, George H. Smith and Maschelle R. Mathis Smith; Grandparents, Jay D. Smith, Bonnie Smith, and Anne R. Woodruff Mathis.

Jay is survived by brother Joshua H. Cooper and wife Patricia; Sister, Misty Gurly; Aunts, Diona Lambert and husband Steve, Sonya Roy and husband William; Nieces and Nephews, Cheyenne Cooper, Breanna Cooper, Christian Cooper, Destiny Gurly, Morgan Miller, Lane Lowe, and Rae Beth Gurly; Girlfriend, Mariah Yovella; and a host of extended family, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4-6 PM in the chapel of Mott McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge with the Funeral Service to follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made toward funeral expenses.

