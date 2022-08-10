James Michael Cooper, 60

James Michael Cooper, age 60, passed away, Tuesday, August 9, 2022. James was raised in the Seventh-day Adventist Church and was a member of the American Legion for many years. He was a proud veteran of the US Army and the Tennessee National Guard. He enlisted in the Army in 1980 and served for six years in Killeen, Texas, Kitzingen, Germany, and Leesville, Virginia. After being discharged, James moved to Indiana and worked as a welder before relocating to Tennessee in 1989.

In Tennessee, he joined the National Guard serving for six months before being employed learning the skill of painting homes professionally. He also attended truck driving school, driving a truck for two years, and periodically worked as a carpenter, which he greatly enjoyed. In the early 90s, James started his own business painting homes before deciding in 2000 to pursue his lifelong passion and love of music. He played bass in several bands throughout the years, where he wrote his own music and performed at the American Legion Hall as well as other venues. James will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

James was preceded in death by his father, Edward Cooper; mother, Carolyn Cain; stepfather, Robert Cain; brother, Billy Cain; and stepbrother, Michael Romeril.

Survivors include his wife, Penny Cooper; stepsons, Joshua & Zachary Coin; son, Jason Cooper; daughter, Tamara Carroll; brothers, Charles & Matthew Cooper; sisters, Debbie Rivera & Angie Cooper; adopted brothers, Danny & Kevin Cooper; stepbrother, Jeff Romeril; stepsister, Holly Burton; uncle, Michael Cooper; and nine grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 5-8 pm Friday, August 12, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

