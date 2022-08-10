Incident at Anderson County Jail Sends 4 to the Hospital

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.

David Carroll is the inmate that was arrested and treated. He is now in the Anderson County Jail.

Age: 52  Class: 2 PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON
Race/Sex: W/M Intake Date: 08/10/2022 05:28 AM
City: ROCKY TOP
Arrested By: ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF
ChargeBond
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE0
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE0
SIMPLE POSSESSION POSS OF SCH III / IV0
MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS CONT SUBSTANCE0
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT0

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Overturned Truck on I-40 Slows Traffic

Photo Courtesy of TDOT Interstate 40 at the 359-and-a-half-mile marker eastbound is seeing delays at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: