Ida Helena Hagaman, Oak Ridge

Ida Helena Hagaman of Oak Ridge, age 93, passed away on August 19 with her daughter beside her.

Ida was born at home in Bird City, Kansas on February 13, 1929. She was the youngest of three

daughters born to Sophia (Schuster) and Clarence Saathoff. Her family moved frequently through the years, ending up in Oak Ridge in 1943 when her Dad got a job on the Manhattan Project. Ida was the first confirmand of the Grace Lutheran Church congregation in Oak Ridge, receiving her confirmation at her home where the congregation met briefly before being assigned a worship time at Chapel on the Hill. Ida was in the Oak Ridge high school class that named the high school mascot The Wildcats, and as a senior, she was the editor of the high school yearbook.

Ida followed her older sisters to college, attending and graduating from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio where she met her first husband, Bill Dirksen. They lived in Columbus where he was a dentist in practice with his twin brother. After his untimely death, Ida relocated back to Oak Ridge with her seven-year-old daughter Patti to be near family. Ida went back to college, earning a Master’s degree in library science, and worked as the librarian at Glenwood Elementary School. Upon returning to Oak Ridge one of Ida’s high school teachers played matchmaker and re-introduced Ida to Carl Hagaman, her first date when she was in high school. Carl and Ida subsequently married and spent their lives in Oak Ridge. They enjoyed traveling and watching their grandkids grow and thrive in Oak Ridge. She especially enjoyed large family get-togethers of any kind, picnics, and hosting and attending family birthday parties and holiday gatherings.

Ida was active in the Oak Ridge Women’s Club, volunteered at Recording for the Blind for many years, and was active in her church at Grace Lutheran. She was predeceased by husband Carl, her parents, sisters Rose Marie Waggener and husband Cole and Anita Moehl and husband Bill, and sister-in-law Virginia Cousins and husband Harold. She leaves behind her daughter Patti Grady and son-in-law Steve and grand-children Daniel Grady and wife Regan Blythe Towal, Jennifer Grady, and Sarah Grady, and many nieces and nephews and their families whom she loved dearly.

Ida had lived the past almost three years at The Groves of Oak Ridge. Her family would like to thank all the staff. They were kind, sympathetic, professional, and provided exceptional care.

On September 3 from 10:00 to 11:30 am an informal gathering of friends and family will be at Grace Lutheran Church to be followed by a short memorial service at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church at 131 West Gettysburg Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

