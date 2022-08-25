Harriman man sentenced to life in elderly relative’s death

A Harriman man who was convicted in July in connection to the 2019 death of his wife’s elderly aunt was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. Christopher Kennedy and his wife Evelyn were convicted last month of felony murder in the 2019 death of 72-year-old Betty Crews, Evelyn’s aunt who had been staying with the couple. Crews died from what officials described as starvation due to neglect by her caregivers.

The Kennedys were found guilty of felony murder and aggravated elder abuse in a trial that concluded on July 15th, but while Evelyn was present in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down, Christopher, who had been out on bond since his 2019 arrest, fled the state. Evelyn, meanwhile, was sentenced to life in prison on the murder conviction. He managed to elude capture until last week, when he was located and apprehended in Illinois by the US Marshals Service and returned to Roane County. Both Kennedys are due back in court in November to face sentencing on the elder abuse conviction.

