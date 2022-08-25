Harriman man sentenced to life in elderly relative’s death

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Featured, News Leave a comment 6 Views

A Harriman man who was convicted in July in connection to the 2019 death of his wife’s elderly aunt was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. Christopher Kennedy and his wife Evelyn were convicted last month of felony murder in the 2019 death of 72-year-old Betty Crews, Evelyn’s aunt who had been staying with the couple. Crews died from what officials described as starvation due to neglect by her caregivers.

The Kennedys were found guilty of felony murder and aggravated elder abuse in a trial that concluded on July 15th, but while Evelyn was present in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down, Christopher, who had been out on bond since his 2019 arrest, fled the state. Evelyn, meanwhile, was sentenced to life in prison on the murder conviction. He managed to elude capture until last week, when he was located and apprehended in Illinois by the US Marshals Service and returned to Roane County. Both Kennedys are due back in court in November to face sentencing on the elder abuse conviction.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane State Athletics hosts ribbon cutting for new facility

Roane State Community College’s Athletics Department is preparing to welcome students to its newest facility: …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: