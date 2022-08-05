George H. Fulmer, 87

George H. Fulmer, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 3rd, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. George was a member of Rockwood United Methodist Church. He was born on March 23, 1935, in Crossville, Tennessee. He served in the National Guard in Rockwood, Tennessee for 9 years and was a tank commander,

George had a love for many things: Tennessee football and Lady Vols softball. He never missed a football game until his health slowed him down. He loved boating on the Tennessee River, and he loved cruises (Caribbean, Mediterranean, Alaska, and Hawaii). His favorite was the Rhine River cruise through Switzerland, France, Germany, and ending in Amsterdam. He went on bus tours to the Grand Canyon and Mackinae Island. Another love he had was playing croquet. He belonged to the Bombay Mallet & Wicket Club in St. Crouis.

In 1960, George worked for IBM in Huntsville, AL., LA, California, and Endicott, NY. He missed his Watts Bar Lake and UT Football and wanted to come home to Tennessee.

In 1971, they opened the Rockwood Medical Group, and he came home from NY to be the business manager. He stayed until the group ended in 1991. He retired from East TN Eye Care in 2009 as Administrator.

He was preceded in death by Ullys C. Fulmer, Sr., and Katherine Fulmer. Brothers-Harold Young Fulmer, U.C. “Buddy” Fulmer; sisters-Mary Katherine Martin and Janey Dudney; also, his four-legged best friend, Blitz.

Survivors are wife of 31 years, Mona Fulmer; sons George Hugh Fulmer and Clyde Randall Fulmer (Kim); granddaughters, Rachel and Breck; and five nephews and two nieces; extended family, stepson, Brad Jones, and stepdaughter, Amy Turpin (Greg). granddaughters, Kelsey Jones and Bailey Hayes (Caleb). Step granddaughter, Avery Hayes.

George was a loving and forgiving father. One of his favorite hymns was In the Garden.

Would like to thank Donna and the girls at Courtyards Senior Living in Oak Ridge for taking care of him, PCM–especially, Rebecca. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge for their kind, faithful attention to George in his last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rockwood Fire Department or animal shelter of your choice.

The graveside service will be held by Evans Mortuary. Family and friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery, Sunday, August 7, 2022, and the service will be held at 3 pm (it’s at the dead-end of East Strang Street in Rockwood).

