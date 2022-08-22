Geneva Ray Jackson, Ten Mile

Geneva Ray Jackson, age 88, of Ten Mile, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 18, 1933, in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Geneva was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church and loved singing. She also enjoyed fishing, and was an avid seamstress and quilter. Preceded in death by her husband, Chester Grady Ray; son, Danny Eugene Ray; parents, Samuel & Lloyd Lynn Letner; sister, Christine Fugate, and brother, Carl Letner.

SURVIVORS

Daughters Barbara Jean Ray of Ten Mile

Helen Ann Aikman & husband, Johnny of Ten Mile

Special Niece Judy Walden & husband, Don of Kingston

Brother-in-law Leroy Hallcox of Ten Mile

Special Sister, Caregiver and Angel, Angela Walden of Ten Mile

The family would also like to thank Patricia Mitchel of Kingston for all her help and love during Geneva’s final days and hours.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Luminary United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gary Rowland officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Don Walden, Shawn Walden, David Ray, Calvin Letner, Allen Ray, and Chase Letner. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

