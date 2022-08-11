Gary R. Beach, 67

Mr. Gary R. Beach, age 67, of Lancing, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his home with his loving wife, Kathy, by his side. He was very gifted at working with his hands, he could build or fix almost anything. Gary was a veteran of the United States Army. Above all, Gary loved his son, Gregory, and was so proud of him and the man he’s grown to be.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Viola Beach.

And one brother: Charles Turner.

He is survived by his wife: Kathy Beach.

His son: Gregory Beach and Tara Urbano.

One brother: William Browning.

And four sisters: Maxine Rowland, Phyllis Rowland, Sandy Risner, and Callie Gekles.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for Quality Hospice of Jamestown for their kind and compassionate care and to all those who have stopped by to show their love and support. They would also like to extend a very special thank you to Sandy Schaefer and Stephanie Sexton for going above and beyond to help during their time of need.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gary R. Beach.

