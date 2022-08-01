Fred Richard Hardin, 93

November 14, 1928 – July 29, 2022

Fred Richard Hardin, age 93, passed into the arms of Jesus July 29, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born November 14, 1928 the son of Elmer and Fannie Hardin in LaFollette, Tn. Living in a coal mining community of Fork Mountain, Fred had a humble upbringing but always looked back onto his childhood fondly. Graduating Breathitt County high school, class of ‘48 he joined the United States Army where he proudly served in post WWII Germany as a combat engineer. After leaving the Army Fred worked at Y-12 in Oak Ridge as a process operator for 31 years before retiring. He was a well rounded athlete who enjoyed being outside and coaching sports. From his past experience he was proud of his many skills as a jack of all trades. Fred was happiest when spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Being very strong in his faith, Fred was the oldest member of Union Valley Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother Elmer, Fannie and Lura Hardin. His brother Harvey Hardin, first wife Peggy, and his loving wife Wanda, and his son Michael Steven. He is survived by Mark Richard Hardin (Linda Lee), Kimberley Sue McLane (Sam), Kevin Eugene (Lisa Wise), Grandchildren, Kristine Leigh Hardin (Josh Reynolds), Luke Richard, Matthew Austin Hardin, Kyle Jonathan Hardin, Patrick Michael Williams (Katie), Bethany Eve Williams, Alexander Keith Williams, Kaitlyn Noelle Hardin. Step grandchildren Trey McLane, Spenser McLane, Joseph McLane. Great grandchildren Alexis, Ethan, Lily, Eliza, Wells. Step daughter Eugenia Brown and her children Kelly and Keyonna.

The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to caregivers Jean and Margie his main caregivers. Also, special recognition to Commonwealth Senior Living for his care and wellbeing over the last few years.

The family will receive friends at 4pm Tuesday August 2nd, at Weatherford Mortuary. A celebration of life will follow at 6pm with Rev. Wayne Morgan officiating. Please keep looking out for graveside service date and time at weatherfordmortuary.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Union Valley Baptist Church at Oliver Springs.

