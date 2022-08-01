Fred Richard Hardin, 93

Brad Jones 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

November 14, 1928  –  July 29, 2022

Fred Richard Hardin, age 93, passed into the arms of Jesus July 29, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born November 14, 1928 the son of Elmer and Fannie Hardin in LaFollette, Tn. Living in a coal mining community of Fork Mountain, Fred had a humble upbringing but always looked back onto his childhood fondly. Graduating Breathitt County high school, class of ‘48 he joined the United States Army where he proudly served in post WWII Germany as a combat engineer. After leaving the Army Fred worked at Y-12 in Oak Ridge as a process operator for 31 years before retiring. He was a well rounded athlete who enjoyed being outside and coaching sports. From his past experience he was proud of his many skills as a jack of all trades. Fred was happiest when spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Being very strong in his faith, Fred was the oldest member of Union Valley Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother Elmer, Fannie and Lura Hardin. His brother Harvey Hardin, first wife Peggy, and his loving wife Wanda, and his son Michael Steven. He is survived by Mark Richard Hardin (Linda Lee), Kimberley Sue McLane (Sam), Kevin Eugene (Lisa Wise), Grandchildren, Kristine Leigh Hardin (Josh Reynolds), Luke Richard, Matthew Austin Hardin, Kyle Jonathan Hardin, Patrick Michael Williams (Katie), Bethany Eve Williams, Alexander Keith Williams, Kaitlyn Noelle Hardin. Step grandchildren Trey McLane, Spenser McLane, Joseph McLane. Great grandchildren Alexis, Ethan, Lily, Eliza, Wells. Step daughter Eugenia Brown and her children Kelly and Keyonna.

The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to caregivers Jean and Margie his main caregivers. Also, special recognition to Commonwealth Senior Living for his care and wellbeing over the last few years.

The family will receive friends at 4pm Tuesday August 2nd, at Weatherford Mortuary. A celebration of life will follow at 6pm with Rev. Wayne Morgan officiating. Please keep looking out for graveside service date and time at weatherfordmortuary.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Union Valley Baptist Church at Oliver Springs.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Joyce Ann Overton Duncan, Nashville (formerly of Oak Ridge)

On July 27th, Joyce Ann Overton Duncan was called to heaven while at Summit Medical …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: