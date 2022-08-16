Evelyn Brown (Evalina), Oakdale

Evelyn Brown (Evalina), age 81 passed away on August 14, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on August 24, 1941.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who loved spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Beecher Brown; parents Lee & Murtle Pilkey; sons David Brown & Raymond Brown; son-in-law Daniel Ferguson; great-grandchildren Jazmine Brown & Jace Ferguson.

She is survived by her son Grover (Joyce) Brown; daughters Sue Givens and Teresa Ferguson; daughter-in-law Glenda Brown; siblings Jerry Pilkey, Gene Pilkey, Lester Pilkey, Bobby Pilkey, and Ray Pilkey and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jimmy Banken officiating. Interment will follow in the Brown Family Cemetery in Oakdale.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Evelyn Brown.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Evelyn Brown, of Oakdale, please visit our flower store.

