Ellis Mae Stonecipher, North Huntingdon

Ellis Mae Stonecipher, age 85 of North Huntingdon died July 25, 2022, at home. She was born

July 19, 1937, in Woodland, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Frank and Martha Wofford Darby. Prior to her retirement, Ellis was the public service director for the Turtle Creek Council of Government. She enjoyed painting with oils and pastels and jewelry making. Ellis attended Oak Ridge High School and graduated from Clinton High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan K. in 2018.

She is survived by her son, Robert Russell, and his wife Sherri, a daughter, Martha Gold, and her husband, Andrew;

Four grandchildren, Lauren Ludovicy (Paul), Lindsay Penn, Nathan, and Rachel Stonecipher;

Great-grandchild, Judith Corvina.

A Graveside Service will be held in Oliver Springs Cemetery on Monday, October 10, 2022, beginning at 12:00 noon.

Memorials may be made to the Oliver Springs Historical Society.

