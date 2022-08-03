Edwin “Eddie” Martin, Clinton

Edwin “Eddie” Martin, age 74, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Monday, August 1, 2022. Eddie was known for his friendliness, quick wit, and sense of humor. He has been a resident of Clinton for most of his life, He was a member of Big Valley Open Door Church, and he enjoyed cruise-ins, westerns, and watching the Tennessee Volunteers.

Eddie is preceded in death by his parent, Ernest C. and Uva Martin, and brothers, Gillis Martin and William C. Martin.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Fritz and husband Jim in Latrobe, PA; and Tina Martin of Knoxville, TN; sons, Clifford Martin, and wife, Michelle of Ratown, MO, and Jason Martin and wife, Angie of Clinton, TN; brother, Robert Martin of Clinton, TN; sister, Glendene Telman of Clinton, TN. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had lots of friends and relatives—one of which was the Slim Maynard family.

Eddie’s family will receive friends in the chapel of Jones Mortuary on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Brother Robert Jones officiating. Eddie’s graveside service will be held at Clinch River Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN on Friday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. with military honors. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

