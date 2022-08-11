Edna Purn (Edmonds) Phillips, 93, Dutch Valley

Edna Purn (Edmonds) Phillips, age 93 of Dutch Valley passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022, at her home.



She was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church where she enjoyed going to Sunday school and attended regularly until her health declined. In her younger years, she loved to sew and make clothes, and enjoyed canning from the garden her husband James put out. Recently she loved going out for drives and people-watching. She always enjoyed sitting on the porch with James until he passed in 2017. She was a wonderful homemaker and helpmate to her husband. She was always concerned about her children and grandchildren even when she wasn’t feeling well herself, she was the epitome of a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Purn is preceded in death by, parents, Ulas and Edna Edmonds; husband of 70 years, James Phillips; sister, Ruby Baker; son, Jerry Phillips; grandson, Tony Phillips; daughter-in-law, Linda Phillips; grandson-in-law, Don McMillan

She is survived by:

Children…………… Steven Phillips and wife Michelle of Clinton

Celeste Phillips and Mark Whaley of Clinton



Grandchildren…. Amanda McMillan of Powell

Andrea Tindell of Clinton

Madison and husband Drew Mefford of Clinton

Daughter-in-law….Amparo Atencio of Oak Ridge

Great-grandchildren… Hannah, Gavin, Dominic, Mason, Eli, Avery, Judah and

baby Atlas due in November



The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 1-3 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with her graveside service to follow at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. Matthew Thompson officiating. www.holleygamble.com

