Dr. Earl Eversole, 93

Dr. Earl Eversole, age 93, passed away, on August 2, 2022, at NHC Oak Ridge, surrounded by his oldest son and daughter-in-law, Robert & Kay Eversole.



Dr. Eversole graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1947 before attending the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he was a member of the UT Marching Band. He graduated in 1949 and attended the University of Tennessee Medical School, Memphis, where he graduated in 1951. After a brief Surgical Internship in Knoxville, he joined the United States Air Force and was assigned to Randolf AFB in Texas. He trained as a flight surgeon and was then transferred to Kimpo Air Base in Korea, where he served as a front-line flight surgeon. While in Korea he met his wife, Connie, a nurse anesthetist, who was also serving in the USAF. Upon completion of their tours of duty, they were reassigned to Homestead AFB in Florida.



After completing his military service, Dr. Eversole took a Surgical Residence at the University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill, NC. In 1959, the Eversole’s relocated to Oak Ridge where Dr. Eversole began his Surgical Practice at Oak Ridge Hospital. He practiced surgery in Oak Ridge for 32 years and during his tenure at Oak Ridge Hospital, Dr. Eversole served as Chief of Staff and was instrumental in bringing the Ridge View Mental Health Center to Oak Ridge.



Dr. Eversole was an avid reader with a passion for learning. After retiring, he and his wife, Connie, traveled extensively and visited many of the great historic treasures of the world. Dr. Eversole enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, especially boating and fishing. Dr. Eversole was a long-standing member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge, where he served as an usher and member of the Vestry. He was also an active member of the Oak Ridge Rotary Club for many years.



Dr. Eversole was preceded in death by wife, Marion K. Eversole; father, Earl Eversole, Sr; mother, Goldie Eversole; and sister, Marian Rochelson.



Survivors include children, Robert Eversole & wife, Kay, Marian Lochry & husband, Jim, and Blayne Eversole & wife, Karen; grandchildren, Allison Van Camp, Ryan Lochry, and Elyssa Eversole; and great-grandchildren, Kai and Fynn Van Camp.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Stephens Episcopal Church at https://onrealm.org/StStephensEpisc74108/-/form/give/now or 212 North Tulane Avenue Oak Ridge, TN 37830.



The family will host a memorial service at 11 am Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Stephens Episcopal Church with a reception to follow. An online guestbook may be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com.

