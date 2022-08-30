Dr. Charles David “Chuck” Scott, 92, Oak Ridge

Dr. Charles David “Chuck” Scott, 92, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

He was a former research engineer, research and development director, educator, and professional leader, in addition to being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Born October 24, 1929, in Chaffee, Missouri, he was the son of Charles P. and Alma K. Scott. He spent his boyhood in Missouri and received his BS degree in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri in 1951. He served on active duty as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army National Guard for three years from 1951-1953. He joined the staff of the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge in 1953, and then transferred to Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in 1957, where he was a member of the Chemical Technology Division.

He married Alice Reba Bardill in 1956, and they had four children. Dr. Scott later received his MS and Ph.D. degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Tennessee, where he was also an adjunct professor of chemical engineering for a number of years. At ORNL, he held a number of research and management positions and was internationally renowned in the areas of chemical and biochemical processing with 30 patents and over 150 publications. Dr. Scott received many honors and awards including appointment as Senior Research Fellow at ORNL, the E. O. Lawrence Award from the Department of Energy, the Pearlman Award from the American Chemical Society, the Award for Advanced Analytical Concepts from the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, and election to the National Academy of Engineering.

Chuck was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge where he had earlier served in church offices and as a Sunday school teacher. While raising his family, he was also active in organizing and coaching in several different children’s sports including basketball, softball, and track. For many years, he was the planner and sponsor of the family’s yearly beach trip which created many happy and lasting memories for his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and five siblings, Chuck was preceded in death by his son, Kendall David Scott.

He is survived by his wife, Alice, and three children: Timothy Scott (Leigh Anne), Mary Krempasky (Stephen), and Lisa Abler (Jeffrey). He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Ryan Scott (Julia), Jensen Abler, Erin Scott, Hayden Abler, Scotty Krempasky, Alicen Abler, and Anna Krempasky.

Visitation is to be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1300 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN at 11:00 a.m. and will be immediately followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.

