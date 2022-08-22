Douglas “Doug” Patterson, Oliver Springs

Douglas “Doug” Patterson, age 73 of Oliver Springs, went home to be with the Lord on August 20th, 2022. He was born on September 3rd, 1948 in downtown Oliver Springs. He was raised in the community his whole life.



Doug was an avid mechanic with many passions including dirt track racing, building cars, and owning his trucking business D&S Trucking with his wife Stella Patterson. Doug and Stella got married on June 11th, 1967 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Morgan County. He enjoyed collecting anything antique. He would rarely be found inside, but rather in his garage piddling.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Andy and Earslee Patterson; Grandchildren Jacob Patterson and Jasmine Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Stella;

His children Vickie (Mike) Braden, Cathy Caines, Douglas Patterson, Jr., and Alicia Patterson;

Grandchildren Codey (Jessica) Braden, Dustin (Stephanie) Braden, Brandon Stewart, Daniel Stewart, Cory (Cassie) Braden, Destinay Braden, Trey Patterson, James Hooker, and Bryson Patterson; and his great-grandchildren Noah Stewart, Lexy Braden, McKenna Morgan, Levi Braden, Baylee Nance, Abel Braden, Skottie Braden, DJ Braden, and Ryleigh Seiber;

Special friends Johnny Hackworth and Gary Lowe, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 11-12:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm with Pastor Joseph Key officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Solway.

