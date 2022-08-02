Dorothy E. Smith, Heiskell

Dorothy E. Smith age 90, of Heiskell, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Dorothy was born March 16, 1932, to the late Henry and Grace Ezell and attended Liberty Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she loved taking pictures and was so proud of showing her pictures to her friends and family. She also loved the outdoors and her daily walks, talking on the phone, and riding bicycles. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Eldridge, and second husband, Loren Smith.

She is survived by her loving cousins, Carolyn Beason, Juanita Davis, Brenda Williams & husband Burl, Kay Stokes, Darlene Simonds, Elizabeth Yarber & husband Dewey, Leon Ezell, and Harvey Finch & wife Wanda; several other family members and a host of friends.

The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 8, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

