Donald Ray Gottfried, 95, Rockwood

Donald Ray Gottfried age 95, of Rockwood, TN formerly of Findlay, OH passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge TN. He was a Member of the Nazarene Church in Fostoria, OH. He retired from Signal Delivery where he was a truck driver. He enjoyed life and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Nellie Gottfried and his brother Fordyce Gottfried.

Survivors include wife of 71 years Frances Gottfried of Rockwood,

Daughters Sharon Kay Merwin (John) of Harriman,

Brenda Sue Halderman of Harriman and

Diane Fletcher of Findlay Ohio

Grandchildren Dawn Adams, Shawn Adams, and Jason Cole.

No services are scheduled at this time. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Gottfried Family.

