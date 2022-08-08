Dennis “Doug” McGhee, Clinton

Dennis “Doug” McGhee age 79 of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born on September 20, 1942, in Clinton, TN to the late Ulyess and Bessie McMahan McGhee. Dennis was an honorary member of the Clinton Car Club and loved his 1968 Red Mustang. He loved the Saturday Night Poker Club, shooting pool, and just loved hanging with all his buddies. Dennis also enjoyed watching and feeding the wildlife that visited his house daily. In addition to his parents, Dennis is preceded in death by, wife, Lois Faye McGhee, and his In-Laws, Coy and Ruth Wright.

Survived by:

Children……………Douglas David McGhee and wife Kimberly

Angelia Martin and Greg Floyd

Grandchildren…..Randi Nicole Hope husband Kristopher

Annatasha Tawnee Cooper husband Cody

Great grandchildren……. Jackson David McGhee, Gabriella Cooper, Scarlett Cooper, and Emmaline Hope

A host of very special friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 6-8 PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 2:30 and go in funeral procession to Grandview Memorial Garden for a 3:00 PM interment. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org or P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741 in Dennis’s Honor. www.holleygamble.com

