August 15, 2022

The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday, August 15 at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative & Training Complex in Lebanon.

The Board discussed classification and voted to extend the current classification cycle for another two years (2023-24 and 2024-25 school years). Twentieth-day enrollments will be gathered from the member schools next month to begin the process of classifying and drawing new district alignments.

The Board also examined and approved a proposal from the state office to implement a scheduling process for football region games that would better spread region games from week to week and guarantee that schools can play region games on Fridays and have adequate officiating on those dates. This plan would be in place for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The state office will ask each school what their preferred open date is and respect that date when compiling region schedules. Region schedules will then be sent to schools and published once the Board of Control approves the classification and region alignments in November.

In other business, the Board reviewed and approved the financial reports for the sports of baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, and tennis and reviewed the audited financial statements from 2021-22.

Two schools were welcomed as new members as Clayton Bradley Academy, an independent school in Maryville and Monroe County Virtual School, located in Madisonville were both approved for membership in TSSAA.

The full Board minutes can be viewed below.

Documents

Board of Control Minutes (8-15-22) (PDF)

Decisions regarding classification made for next two years

August 15, 2022

The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday, August 15 at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative & Training Complex in Lebanon.

The Board discussed classification and voted to extend the current classification cycle for another two years (2023-24 and 2024-25 school years). Twentieth-day enrollments will be gathered from the member schools next month to begin the process of classifying and drawing new district alignments.

The Board also examined and approved a proposal from the state office to implement a scheduling process for football region games that would better spread region games from week to week and guarantee that schools can play region games on Fridays and have adequate officiating on those dates. This plan would be in place for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The state office will ask each school what their preferred open date is and respect that date when compiling region schedules. Region schedules will then be sent to schools and published once the Board of Control approves the classification and region alignments in November.

In other business, the Board reviewed and approved the financial reports for the sports of baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, and tennis and reviewed the audited financial statements from 2021-22.

Two schools were welcomed as new members as Clayton Bradley Academy, an independent school in Maryville and Monroe County Virtual School, located in Madisonville were both approved for membership in TSSAA.

The full Board minutes can be viewed below.

Documents

Board of Control Minutes (8-15-22) (PDF)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

