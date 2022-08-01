David Brandenburg, Petros

Mr. David Brandenburg, age 56 of Petros passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home. He enjoyed his bluegrass music and enjoyed fishing and camping.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dave & Ruth Brandenburg; brother Arvil Brandenburg; sister Mary McCann.

He is survived by his daughter Haley Brandenburg; sister Anita Phillips and Frances Pridmore; nephew Boo Brandenburg; friends Scott, Jessie, and Carolyn; sister-in-law Glenna Brandenburg; little dog Rufus.

The family are honoring his wishes for cremation. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David Brandenburg.

