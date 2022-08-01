Clifford Patterson, Oakdale

Clifford Patterson was born on April 13, 1940, to Nancy Ogle and Harvey Patterson. Clifford was known for his smile, kindness, and skills as a mechanic.

He is preceeded in death by his parents, and wife Bonita Patterson, brothers David Patterson Leonard Patterson, sister Helen Golden, and grandson Zackery Manis. Daughter Joanna and her daughters.

He leaves behind his sister Rosie McCampbell, Sons Lee Patterson and David Patterson, and stepson Jeremy Manis.

Bonus Daughters Christina Bowlin, Holly Givens

Grandchildren Justin and Corey Patterson, Breanna, Lily, Dazie Patterson, Aiden and Cayleigh Bowlin, Devin Greenwell (Randi)

Great Grandchildren Evy and Bastion Greenwell

Brother-in-law Grover Brown (Joyce Brown)

Friend and Ex-wife Sue Givens, and a host of other loved ones and special friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 1 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN with the funeral to follow at 3:00 with Bro. Pete Ogle officiating. The graveside service will follow at the Brown Cemetery in Oakdale, TN.

