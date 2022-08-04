Clarence “Larry” Jenkins, Wartburg

Clarence “Larry” Jenkins, age 68 of Wartburg went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 31st, 2022.

Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved listening to music, especially Elvis and Hank, and playing poker. He loved being in his yard working and taking care of all of his animals.

He is preceded in death by his Mother Edith Goforth, Father Clarence Jenkins, Step Father S.V. Hamby, Nephews Jason and Trent Haynes, and Niece Jessica (Jenkins) Mead.

He is succeeded by his wife of 30 years Deana Jenkins.

Sisters: Carolyn (Jerry) McCormick, Pat (Dennis) Haynes, Vickie (Pedro) Cabrera.

Brothers: John (Jane) Jenkins, Jerry Jenkins, Scott (Holly) Goforth.

Daughters: Miranda (Jake) Bridges, Angie (Trevor) Kreis.

Sons: Josiah Jenkins, Marty Dautel.

Grandchildren: Tyler (Jordan) Kreis, Kailey Kreis, Batman, Scarlett, Casper.

Great Grandchildren: Neveah and Zachary Kreis.

And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family has chosen to honor Larry’s wishes to be cremated. The family will have a celebration of life Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Wartburg from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Clarence “Larry” Jenkins.

