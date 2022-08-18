Christopher Kennedy Captured in Illinois

Roane County authorities tell us that the search is over for a man convicted of neglecting and murdering an elderly relative Roane County deputies announced last month they were searching for a man after he and his wife were convicted of felony murder after the wife’s aunt died, according to officials with District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office.

Officials said Christopher Lee Kennedy will be coming back to Roane County within the hour after Sheriff Jack Stockton told us this afternoon he was picked up by authorities in Illinois.

Christopher Lee Kennedy and his wife Evelyn Denise Kennedy were convicted of felony murder for the death of Evelyn’s 72-year-old aunt, Betty Crews from Harriman , after Evelyn’s daughter called 911 and had Crews admitted to the hospital where she later died and the couple were supposed to take care of her but after the investigation determined that wasn’t the case .The State put on testimony that Crews did not even have bed sheets and witnesses testified to the deplorable living conditions in which Crews was forced to live.”

During the trial, Christopher Kennedy was not in custody because he posted bond after his initial arrest and failed to show up on the last day of trial.

Evelyn was sentenced to life in prison and Roane County Criminal Court Judge Jeff Wicks issued the arrest of Christopher. and now he is in custody and being transported to The Roane County Jail and said to arrive around 5:30 pm eastern time.

STATEMENT FROM ROANE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

On August 17, 2022, Christopher Kennedy was captured by the U.S. Marshall’s Service in Marshall County Illinois. Christopher Kennedy was found guilty of First-Degree Murder by a jury trial on July 15, 2022 in Roane County Criminal Court after failing to appear in Court on July 15, 2022. Kennedy will be held with no bond, pending a sentencing hearing on the next available court date. Thanks to the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, the United States Marshall’s Service Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force, and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in Illinois.

