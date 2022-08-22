Chester Roy Abston, Oakdale

Mr. Chester Roy Abston, age 90 of Oakdale, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He grew up in Harriman and served our country in U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver for many years and enjoyed football and baseball.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary (Harwood);

He is survived by many family members and good friends.

Cremation was chosen with no services planned.

