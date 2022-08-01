Charles Eugene “Gene” Carringer Sr, Oak Ridge

Charles Eugene “Gene” Carringer, Sr., age 90 of Oak Ridge, TN went home to be with the Lord on July 28, 2022, at NHC-Farragut. He was born on October 3, 1931, in Stecoah, NC. Gene was a member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge for over 50 years where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was also a regular attendee of Grace Baptist Church in Karns. Gene courageously served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He had a successful career in the men’s clothing business for many years at Carringer’s Clothing, National Shirt Shop, and Watson’s.



Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Fannie Carringer, and his beloved wife of 62 years, Joyce Carringer.

Survivors include sons, Chuck Carringer & wife Emily, Kevin Carringer & wife Melissa, and Jeremy Carringer & wife Jessica, grandchildren, Zach Carringer & wife Kelly, Maggie Carringer and fiancé Daniel Sullivan, Kathryn, Blake, Kasen, and Kamden, great-grandson, Jad and sister Nell Widener & brother-in-law James.



The family would like to thank Kay Holman, Caris Hospice, the staff of NHC-Farragut, and all of Gene and Joyce’s friends for helping care for and encourage him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial fund donations be made to East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.



Family and friends will meet at 10 am, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Dr. Tom Melzoni officiating.

