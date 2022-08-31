Catherine Jeanette Burns Gray, 99

Catherine Jeanette Burns Gray, age 99, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born in Talladega, Alabama on June 27, 1923, to Ralph & Annie Burns. In 1945, Cat graduated with a BA in Sociology from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, where she served as Treasurer of her senior class. After the war, she worked in social services before marrying James Ronald Gray, a professional engineer. They moved first to Pennsylvania and then to Oak Ridge where they raised their four children. She dedicated herself fully to her family and enjoyed a variety of family travel, dancing, camping, and boating, as well as personal hobbies including bridge, book clubs, and investment clubs. She was a loyal member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge for 70 years.

Cat was preceded in death by beloved husband, Ron; parents, Ralph & Annie Burns; siblings, Betty Burns Cobb, Bobbie Ann Burns, Ralph Anderson Burns, and Ralph Wallow Burns, Jr; and brother-in-law, Stephen P. Cobb.

Survivors include children, Catherine Ann Kortman & husband, Peter, of Bluffton, SC, Patricia Gray Newberry & husband, Steve of Lake Nona, FL, Jan Gray Follansbee of Collierville, TN, and Dr. James Ronald Gray, Jr. & wife, Tammy of Nashville, TN; sister-in-law, Frances Dorsey Cobb of Bloomfield, CT; five grandchildren, Caitlin Follansbee, Laura Follansbee, Erica Gray, Kelson Gray, and Bretton Gray; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family is greatly appreciative of the care and support given in the last few years of her life from Kathy McCameron, Vicki Thompson, Juliana Schmitt, the staff at Canterfield & Amedisys, and especially, Tellissa Giles.

Family & friends will meet at 10 am Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Catherine, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

