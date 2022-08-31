Caryville PD, TBI investigating after teen found dead

The TBI and Caryville Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. The girl’s name had not been made public as of the time this report was filed, but authorities say her body was found in a home in the 100 block of Tennessee Street at around 8:30 am Tuesday. Authorities issued a “be on the lookout,” or
BOLO, alert for a man wanted for questioning in connection to the incident, but that alert was rescinded after he was reportedly located.

As soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

